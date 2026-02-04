NEWTON: It’s official. I’m suiting up against the Harlem Wizards

For weeks, rumors have circulated. Will he play? Won’t he play? Does anyone actually care if he plays?

Well make no mistake about it, it’s official. I’m suiting up.

On March 14 at 7 p.m. at Newton High School, I will join forces with educators from Newton County Schools to once and for all take down the Harlem Wizards.

I know there are many pressing questions from the general public about this. What inspired you to play? Why are you suiting up? Why did Newton County Schools and the Newton Education Foundation enlist such a dominant force on the court?

(OK, no one is asking that last one.)

All are valid questions. So let’s address them all at once.

When I covered this event last year, it was easily among my personal top 10 events I’ve had the pleasure to cover. The Newton Education Foundation had a tough task in drawing people from their homes on a cold Saturday night to watch everyday people get dunked on by the Harlem Wizards.

They not only succeeded, but exceeded expectations.

It was one of the few opportunities that the community had a chance to come together for something positive. There were people from all walks of life singing, dancing and having an amazing time. You’d be hard-pressed to find that at any other time outside of holidays in 2026.

It was also an amazing fundraiser for the Newton Education Foundation as a whole. Last year, thousands of dollars were raised that went directly back into the school system in terms of grants and initiatives.

As someone who has a family full of educators, I know how vital of a role they play in our local communities. Anytime I can play a small part in providing support to our educators is something I will take a look at.

So when I heard that the Wizards would be returning to town, I knew it was time to dust off the basketball shoes.

While I’ve always grown up around the game of basketball, I never formally played in school. As someone who was 5-foot-7 on a good day and 120 pounds soaking wet, I wouldn’t have fared well in ever making a team. That’s why my basketball expertise remained limited to PA announcing for free as a high schooler and playing pickup games from time to time at college.

Now, the time has come to officially live out my hoop dreams — albeit now 65 pounds heavier than when I last consistently played and not in shape at all.

My goal is to drop a triple double and officially beat the Wizards once and for all… OK, that’s not happening. The real goal here is to be a part of something special and play a small part in raising money for our educators here at the local level.

If my face made for a newspaper can convince some of you to buy a ticket and enjoy the show, then it would make my day. And if I score a bucket or two, even better.

So come out on March 14 at 7 p.m. at Newton High School to watch me and team Newton County Schools take on the Harlem Wizards. You won’t want to miss it!

Evan Newton is the managing editor of The Covington News. He can be reached at enewton@covnews.com.