LETTER: Chas Moore

Dear Department of Energy,
I hope you are well. I am writing to better understand the rationale and oversight framework behind the $6.6 billion loan awarded to Rivian Automotive, Inc. Given Rivian’s reported cumulative net losses of approximately $19 billion since its IPO (2021) with $100 million in market loss in the same time period and taking into account the high probability of a hostile corporate takeover by VW through its “strategic partnership”. Will this loan ultimately go to VW, a German MFG’er? I have not found any successful company with similar losses, not even close. With 15X the taxpayer risk, this looks eerily similar to Solyndra. I would appreciate clarification on the following points:
1. Eligibility Criteria
- Which specific milestones or performance metrics did Rivian satisfy to qualify for this level of funding?
- Are there precedent cases of similarly scaled loans to early-stage manufacturers that sustained comparable losses?
- What covenants or periodic reporting requirements ensure these funds advance production targets, job creation, and technology commercialization?
- How does the DOE plan to address potential funding shortfalls if Rivian’s cash burn continues to outpace revenue? Currently $400 million per month.
3. Accountability and Public Transparency
- Will the DOE publish regular, publicly accessible updates on how the loan proceeds are being allocated and the company’s progress against agreed benchmarks?
- In the event of significant underperformance, what remediation or recapture mechanisms does the Department reserve?
As a small-business owner and community advocate committed to responsible stewardship of public resources, I value transparency and rigorous oversight. Ensuring taxpayer funds accelerate domestic manufacturing without undue exposure to downside risk, strengthens public trust, and supports long-term economic growth for AMERICAN jobs.
Thank you for your attention to these questions. I look forward to your response and any relevant documentation or reporting schedules you can share.
Sincerely,
Chas Moore
Regular citizen fighting to survive