LETTER: Chas Moore

Dear Department of Energy,

I hope you are well. I am writing to better understand the rationale and oversight framework behind the $6.6 billion loan awarded to Rivian Automotive, Inc. Given Rivian’s reported cumulative net losses of approximately $19 billion since its IPO (2021) with $100 million in market loss in the same time period and taking into account the high probability of a hostile corporate takeover by VW through its “strategic partnership”. Will this loan ultimately go to VW, a German MFG’er? I have not found any successful company with similar losses, not even close. With 15X the taxpayer risk, this looks eerily similar to Solyndra. I would appreciate clarification on the following points:

1. Eligibility Criteria

Which specific milestones or performance metrics did Rivian satisfy to qualify for this level of funding?

Are there precedent cases of similarly scaled loans to early-stage manufacturers that sustained comparable losses?

What covenants or periodic reporting requirements ensure these funds advance production targets, job creation, and technology commercialization?

How does the DOE plan to address potential funding shortfalls if Rivian’s cash burn continues to outpace revenue? Currently $400 million per month.

2. Risk Mitigation and Monitoring

3. Accountability and Public Transparency

Will the DOE publish regular, publicly accessible updates on how the loan proceeds are being allocated and the company’s progress against agreed benchmarks?

In the event of significant underperformance, what remediation or recapture mechanisms does the Department reserve?

As a small-business owner and community advocate committed to responsible stewardship of public resources, I value transparency and rigorous oversight. Ensuring taxpayer funds accelerate domestic manufacturing without undue exposure to downside risk, strengthens public trust, and supports long-term economic growth for AMERICAN jobs.

Thank you for your attention to these questions. I look forward to your response and any relevant documentation or reporting schedules you can share.

Sincerely,

Chas Moore

Regular citizen fighting to survive