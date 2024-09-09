LETTER: Julie and Chris Freeman

Dear editor,





Local Coffeehouse & Study Lounge, a beloved gathering spot known for its commitment to the community, has announced with deep regret that it will no longer be able to offer free drinks to First Responders or provide free Thanksgiving dinner boxes to families in need. These changes will take effect starting next Monday.



Since the beginning of 2024, Local Coffeehouse & Study Lounge has proudly given away $12,455 worth of drinks and food items to First Responders, and has donated $8,500 to local schools, sports teams, and charity organizations. For the past two years, the coffeehouse has also provided full Thanksgiving dinner boxes to 25-50 families each year, making the holidays a little brighter for those in need.

These acts of service have been at the heart of what Local Coffee stands for. We are passionate about giving back and supporting our community, and it deeply pains us to have to pull back from doing the good works that we believe in so strongly.

The decision to end these programs comes as a result of recent actions taken by Mayor Fleeta Baggett, which have financially strained the business. The loss of events such as the Fourth of July fireworks has significantly impacted revenue, making it impossible to continue funding these initiatives.

Despite what the mayor might say, we are not money-hungry business owners. We care deeply about the safety and well-being of our community. But without the revenue from community events, we simply can’t afford to continue these efforts. We are truly sorry and hope the community understands the tough position we’ve been put in.

Local Coffeehouse & Study Lounge encourages the community to recognize the impact of the mayor’s decisions on local businesses and to voice their concerns to elected officials.

We love this community and are heartbroken that we can’t continue to give in the ways we have in the past. We want to thank everyone for their continued support and understanding.

You can contact your city officials at the emails below:

Jared Rutberg : jrutberg@cityofcovington.org

Susie Keck : skeck@cityofcovington.org

Anthony Henderson : ahenderson@cityofcovington.org

Charika Davis : cdavis@cityofcovington.org

Kim Johnson : kjohnson@cityofcovington.org

Fleeta Baggett : FBaggett@cityofcovington.org

Travis Moore : tmoore@cityofcovington.org





Julie and Chris Freeman.