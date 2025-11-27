GRAHAM: What am I thankful for? Let’s start with my grandkids

I just learned a good friend of mine from my time as the publisher of the newspaper in Galveston, Texas, passed away Thursday.

His name was Chris DeVries. He was 56.

That’s one year younger than I am.

The older I get the more this kind of sad news seems to find me from near and far. Every time it does, I thank God for the positive impact that person had on my life and for giving me one more day — because, folks, nothing is promised — to try and do the same for my family, friends and others.

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, I have so much for which to thank God for, and I know exactly where to start: my grandchildren.

Little Cora Mae and Grahambo are the most awesome little grandkids in the whole world. I’m so thankful God has brought them into Grumpy’s and Honey’s lives.

I just ran into Shea Gibson at the bank the other day and she told me she was about to become a grandmother, and if she hasn’t figured it out already she will: being a grandparent really is the best. I know people who are grandparents say that all the time, but it is absolutely true.

Again, I’m so thankful God gave me the best title in the entire world. To show that thanks, I’m going to do everything I can to make sure those two love the Lord and are little warriors for Christ. He is going to need them in the battle for the hearts and minds of that generation and beyond, and I’m duty bound to help.

I’m thankful for the rest of my family as well. Allison and I have been together since we were teenagers, and if loving that gal is wrong I don’t want to be right.

I’m thankful for my daughters, Madison (husband Tyler), Tabitha and even the prodigal one, AnnaBelle, for the many blessings being their dad has, does and will bestow on me.

I’m thankful for my dogs, who, frankly, are better than people. Every person in my life better be glad I can go home at the end of the day to those crazies or I might not be as easy to get along with as I am now.

I’d say that’s sarcasm, um, but it’s not.

My friends will tell you that, and I’m thankful for every one of them and for how well they know me. A lot of them are Alabama fans, a lot of them aren’t, but they’d all take a you-know-what whippin’ for me and I’d do the same for them.

I’m thankful for the employees, correspondents and contractors who work so tirelessly to serve the readers and advertisers of this newspaper. These folks are on the front lines, and their valiant efforts are worthy of recognition by me and by you.

I’m thankful for those readers and those business partners, our advertisers. Without you and the grace of God, the newspaper wouldn’t still be here after nearly 126 years now.

Last but certainly not least, I’m thankful for this tremendous community. We’ve been a part of Monroe and Walton County for 17 years now. We went out to Candlelight Shopping downtown and the stroller parade in Criswell Park Thursday evening. I remember thinking how special this is, how no place else is like this.

I remember thinking how thankful I am to be able to call Monroe and Walton County home.

Patrick Graham is proprietor and publisher of The Covington News and The Walton Tribune. His email address is patrick.graham@waltontribune.com.