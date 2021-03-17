PIEDRAHITA: Coffee or tea?

I drink both.

I add many flavors to my preferred morning or afternoon healthy beverages. My additions depend on the time of the day.

In my research, I’ve learned coffee is good for you.

Coffee contains antioxidants and other active substances that may protect against diseases, says Diane Vizthum, M.S., R.D. research nutritionist for Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Coffee is a brew which has benefits for our health. Researchers have also found coffee drinkers are less likely to die from the leading causes of death in women: coronary heart disease, stroke, diabetes and kidney disease.

Do coffee drinkers live longer? I can’t say. Your body may process glucose. That’s the theory behind studies that found that people who drink coffee are less likely to get type 2 diabetes.

Drinking one to two cups of coffee a day may help ward off heart failure. A weakened heart has difficulty pumping blood to our bodies. You are less likely to develop Parkinson’s disease. Your DNA will be stronger. Dark roast coffee decreases breakage in our DNA.

In my research I read your odds of getting colon cancer will decrease. One in 23 women develop colon cancer. But researchers have found that coffee decaf or regular were 26% less likely to develop colorectal cancer.

After I read this, I was’t completely sold. My mother developed colorectal cancer. This study also stated you may decrease your risk of getting Alzheimer’s disease. Both my mother and two of her siblings were diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

So, how much coffee should a person drink each day?

Of course I can’t say. It is said too much of a good thing may or may not be good for you. If you are pregnant or breastfeeding check with your obstetrician before adding caffeine in your diet. Should children drink coffee? The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends caffeine consumption is not appropriate for children and adolescents. Coffee is a stimulant drug.

Tea!

I must. I drink more teas than coffee. My teas are kept in their own special wooden container; rectangular with a lid. Teas are special to me. I love their aromas. Their aromas are distinctive. Tea is a healthier choice. The history of teas go back centuries.

Are teas healthier? I believe so. Green tea is one of my favorites. My doctor recommended. I drink it. Since I have been a researcher for two major universities, it is natural I research everything.

There are so many teas in the world, I haven’t drank them all. Take, for instance, maitake mushroom (grifola fondosa) “Maitake” means “dancing mushroom” in Japanese. For thousands of years, this mushroom has been prized by Japanese herbologists for its ability to beef up the immune system and strengthen overall health.

I have brewed peppermint leaves (mentha piperita) as well as rose hip, senna, Vitamin C and sugar cane just to name a few.

Teas have been used in ceremonies, unlike coffee. It was been said green tea is a medicine. “Anywhere a person cultivates tea, long life will fellow” — Eisai.

This article isn’t to provide medical advice, but to impart a bit of information.

There is no question these beverages are consumed and enjoyed by billions of people.

As a little girl, I can remember my tea sets. It was pretend tea. But I felt like I was drinking real tea. Four cups and four saucers. Setting on the floor or setting around my small table. With friends or not. It was tea time.

Still today, I have a lovely bone china tea set on my kitchen table. Even in churches they have tea programs.

Dorothy Piedrahita is a Covington resident who has worked as an activist and in government and business throughout her career.