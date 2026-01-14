CHANCEY: Santa Joe completes successful season of fighting cancer, inspiring joy

January’s arrival means The Real Deal Santa can catch his breath after another successful run of raising money to fight pediatric cancer while bringing joy to children, many of them cancer patients. Joe and Dawn McGee of Senoia, Georgia, made nearly 50 appearances as Santa and Mrs. Claus this Christmas season. Their appearances raised $105,700.

The McGees donate every penny to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and The University of Florida Health Proton Therapy Institute in Jacksonville.

Joe’s Santa journey started after his brother David died. In 2010, David’s daughter had twins born two months early. As summer turned to fall, David let his beard and hair grow and started wearing a Santa hat when visiting the hospital. He enjoyed Santa so much he decided to enroll in Santa School.

David faced health challenges himself and ended up in ICU for fifty-five days. Joe stayed by his brother’s side most of the time until a heart attack took David’s life.

Dawn encouraged Joe to don the red suit and continue David’s legacy. In April 2012, Joe discovered he had prostate cancer and his research led him to the University of Florida Health Proton Therapy Institute.

“When I got there, I’d see these kids, bald-headed, playing in the lobby. It moved me to tears.”

He decided to take on Santa and raise money for kids battling cancer at UFHPTI and CHOA. Over thirteen years, they’ve raised $720,169.23 for these two hospitals.

In September 2012, Joe finished his last treatment and let his beard grow. He attended Santa School in Michigan and purchased his Santa outfit and accessories. Christmas season, 2013, the fun began.

He and Dawn have three objectives: raise funds to donate to fight childhood cancer; bring joy to children, especially those fighting cancer; and share the true meaning of Christmas as often as possible.

“From time to time, I meet children who don’t know what Christmas is about. It doesn’t happen with every conversation, but when the child opens the door, I tell them why we celebrate Christmas and share what Christmas is really about. I ask, ‘Do you know what the greatest Gift of all was? Jesus.’”

Joe loves the children, but sometimes their requests are hard to deliver.

“In Panama City this year, one child asked, ‘Santa, can you bring my brother Seth back?’”

Santa Joe replied, “Those are the kind of gifts I wish I could give the most. I’m just a toy maker, but I know God loves you. I promise I’ll pray for you.”

Some Santa encounters are unusual. This year, one lady brought a picture of her deceased son and requested to have a picture taken with Santa and her daughter holding up the picture of her son. People deal with grief in different ways, Joe said, and he felt in some small way he helped her.

Another child at the Jacksonville hospital stated, “Santa, I wish I could go home to be with my family.”

In many cases, the child sitting in Santa’s lap may not be here next Christmas and that moment is Santa’s opportunity to bring cheer to a sick boy or girl. One year, Joe was doing a Delta Airlines event and one little boy visiting with Santa passed away a month later.

“We have to make a positive impact when we can,” he said.

The Delta event is one of the season’s highlights. The airline sends chauffeured limousines to pick up patients and parents at Children’s Healthcare. When they arrive at the airport, they board an airplane filled with merry elves and “fly” to the “North Pole.” They then deplane and step into a festive scene where snow is blowing, Christmas music is playing, and numerous Delta elves line up to welcome the children. After snowball fights, coloring, and various games, suddenly, Santa walks into the room.

Together, Delta employees, Santa Joe and Mrs. Claus make memories these children will cherish.

“There’s not a shadow of a doubt I’ve been called to do this,” Joe said.

“What keeps me going is seeing these kids light up. They have an awakening and you can see the North Pole in their eyes.

“This is lots of work, but I’m humbled by the kids and by people who donate. You never know what the Lord’s going to do.”

If you want to give Santa Joe a head start for Christmas 2026, visit www.thereaddealsanta.com and click the “contact” link for more information.

David L. Chancey serves as transitional pastor at Griffin Church, Griffin, GA. See more of his writings at www.davidchancey.com.