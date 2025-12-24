CHANCEY: The Bottom Line of Christmas

One of our young adults in my previous pastorate, Allie, served as a house parent at the Fame Girls’ Ranch in Alabama. A new 16-year-old girl was assigned to her cottage. It was time to decorate for Christmas and the girls brought out the decorations and the new resident opened the box containing the Nativity set.

“What’s a nativity?” she asked.

She had heard about Jesus. However, she had no clue about the Christmas story. So, Allie shared the details of Jesus’ birth and the reason for His coming.

Can you imagine the joy of hearing this story for the first time?

This young lady was overwhelmed that God loved her so much He sent His Son Jesus into this world. Christmas is a declaration of God’s love. What does the Bible reveal about God’s love?

First, it’s supernatural love. When John penned, “Behold, what manner of love the Father has bestowed upon us . . .” (I John 3:1), he used the word agape. Agape is the highest form of love. This love, John tell us, is God’s nature (I John 4:8b). This love prioritizes the well-being of others without any expectation of anything in return. It is not self-centered.

Second, it’s sacrificial love. What did Jesus say? “Greater love has no one than this, than to lay down one’s life for his friends” (John 15:13).

Third, it’s lavishing love. The NIV translates I John 3:1, “How great is the love the Father has lavished on us.” Lavished means to give extravagantly. God heaps His love on us in generous, extravagant quantities.

Fourth, it’s permanent love. The tense used here for bestowed or lavished relays a state of completion. God will never take His love away.

Fifth, it’s purposeful love. What did God’s sacrificial love prompt Him to do? I John 4:9 reads, “In this the love of God was manifested toward us, that God has sent His only begotten Son into the world, that we might live through Him.”

Jesus was born to die for the sins of the world. He knew the manger pointed to the cross. He understood His reason for coming. Yet, He came, obediently submitting to His Father’s plan.

Alabama pastor Gary Fenton shared about Leonard, a stern father who raised two sons. He loved his family, but his sons did not always feel their strict dad loved them.

One December, an early winter snowstorm kept Leonard from working his construction job. As Christmas approached, Leonard hoped he’d be able to work a few days, but a second snowstorm postponed their construction work until after New Year’s. Leonard stayed home with his sons while his wife worked part-time.

Two days before Christmas, Leonard uncharacteristically asked his younger son if he’d put on his snow boots and go for a walk. The youngest was excited, but also suspicious. A walk with his father usually turned into work.

As they left the house, the son asked, “Where are we going?”

Throwing a soft snowball at the young boy, Leonard smiled and said, “You’ll see.”

Leonard playfully threw more snowballs, and his youngest son did as well. This action was unusual, for in his world snow was shoveled, not thrown. The walk ended at a five-and-dime store.

Inside, Leonard said, “This Christmas will be different. I haven’t been able to work, and your mother is working part-time. Here’s all the money I have. Let’s purchase three gifts: one for your mother, one for your brother and one for you.”

The boy realized his father wasn’t exaggerating his financial status. They quickly picked gifts for his mother and brother, but the youngest was more deliberate in choosing a gift for himself. Eventually, he chose a fountain pen.

Father and son walked home together, wrapped the gifts, and placed them under the tree with a note: “From Dad.” Christmas day had no surprises for the youngest, as he knew what he was getting. But now that Leonard’s youngest son, pastor Gary, is a father and grandfather, this has become his favorite childhood Christmas memory.

Seeing his father spend all he had on his family helped Leonard’s youngest see his father in a new light. And he gained a deeper appreciation for his heavenly Father. God gave the very best He had. He gave all He had, His only begotten Son.

That’s the bottom line of Christmas. As the poet put it, “The greatest gift ever given, didn’t come wrapped in ribbon. He came wrapped in love.”

David L. Chancey enjoys preaching, writing, and spending time with family. He is the author of The Most Wonderful News You Will Hear: Proclaiming Glad Tidings at Christmas. Visit his website at www.davidchancey.com.