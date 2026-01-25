CARROLL: Going from blessed to stressed

When I was growing up, an older lady in our community had a reputation. “Never ask her how she's doing,” I was told. One day, I forgot the warning. “Hey, how are you?” I said to her. She began rattling off a long list of ailments, in excruciating detail. It was quite a download. Lesson learned.

Still, it's good to check in on your friends. So I popped the question on Facebook: “Honestly, how're you doing?” For the sake of brevity, I asked for responses of 25 words or less.

The answers are revealing. Some interpreted the question to be about their physical well-being. Many people are dealing with cancer, heart problems, knee and hip replacements, and viruses.

Others are dealing with grief, having recently lost loved ones.

But most of the respondents addressed their state of mind. Their answers prove that we are indeed living in divided states.

Like any online survey, the percentages change with each new post, but at this writing it's a fairly even split. Folks who live across the street from each other exist in opposite universes. Some are ecstatic, others are terrified.

About half are quite happy with our state of the union. I got answers like, “Peachy,” “Blessed beyond measure,” “Thankful to be alive,” “Great, relaxed, and happy,” “Productive and positive,” “Nothing to complain about,” “Feeling good about 2026,” and “Too blessed to be depressed, and too grateful to be hateful.”

The other half shared their fears and concerns. “I'm doing well as long as I don't watch the news,” one friend said. Another wrote, “My little world is amazing. I'm retired with a new grandbaby. Then I turn on the news, and angst ensues.”

Many of those who do watch the news don't like what they see, saying it brings them down physically and mentally. Here are some of their comments.

“I'm apoplectic over current events, and it saddens me to my core.”

“Every day I wake up to some new horror going on. I'm just holding on until someone in this great country fixes this.”

“Honestly, I'm not okay. I'm scared. We struggle, paycheck to paycheck. Everything is too expensive, like food, health care, and housing.”

“I'm experiencing the worst anxiety ever. I can't sleep. I'm in disbelief that I am living in a world filled with havoc.”

“I'm grieving for the country I thought we had.”

“I want to either move back several decades, or move forward to a kinder, more peaceful time.”

“I'm very concerned about the state of everything. I don't understand why we are going backward 50 years and being cruel to people.”

Many people used the words frightened, struggling, exhausted, worried, bewildered, depressed, saddened, infuriated, overwhelmed, surviving, and helpless.

Some pull no punches. One person wrote, “I'm hanging on to a sliver of hope that better days will come. I'm sad that many people I used to respect have revealed themselves to be full of hatred, bigotry, and racism.”

Another wrote, “I'm not great. We're injuring and murdering our own people. This isn't the free country our veterans fought for. And to think that there are people cheering it on is disgusting.”

Others injected a little hope, a little humor, and even some sarcasm. “I'm rising above the madness when possible, going crazy when not.” “I'm praying civility returns to America.” “These are trying times for sure, but I'm finding joy each day in the little things.” “I look for moments to breathe and focus on the good.” “I pray a lot for our country and democracy.” And this one: “I have to watch true crime shows so I can wind down before I go to sleep.”

My Facebook experiment reflects the deep chasm between Americans. It serves as a reminder that we need to talk, listen, question, and be attentive to those with whom we disagree.

The varying opinions people have are real. You may not always agree with their feelings, but they should not be belittled or ignored.

My favorite responses included one particular phrase: “I'm doing the best that I can and trusting God for the rest.” That's all anyone can do.

David Carroll is a Chattanooga news anchor, and his latest book is "I Won't Be Your Escape Goat," available from his website, ChattanoogaRadioTV.com. You may contact him at 900 Whitehall Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37405, or at RadioTV2020@yahoo.com.