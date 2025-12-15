CARROLL: Another round of Facebook flubs

It’s time for another round of Facebook flubs, autocorrect accidents, and social media snafus, inspired by my latest book, “I Won’t Be Your Escape Goat,“ (a laugh-filled Christmas gift, see how to order below). Here are my recent favorites, followed by my snarky comments in parentheses. I appreciate those of you who send these in. Believe me, I don't take you for granite.

Facebook post, complaining about a well-paid coach who lost an important game: “I think they should doc his pay!” (I'd take a deal like that. Do you know how much docs get paid?)

News brief: “Man who took legal action against police for indecent exposure arrest says he will drop his suit.” (Isn't that what got him in trouble to begin with?)

Sign at charity craft show: “Fight children with diabetes fundraiser.” (Fight them? Don't those children have enough problems already?)

In a church bulletin: “Be sure to join us Sunday morning, when Pastor Jenkins will be speaking from the pool pit.” (Maybe it's just me, but I like it better when he speaks inside the sanctuary.)

Another church bulletin blooper: “Don't miss our holiday social, where you can enjoy our sweat treats!” (They are truly dripping with flavor!)

Facebook post from proud parent: “Brandon got another great report card. He's really good at reading, spelling, and meth!” (I'm glad they are focusing on careers at school, but Brandon might want to choose another path.)

Facebook post from parent: “They finally got rid of the spelling bee at my daughter's school. Good riddens!” (Something tells me your daughter never took home the trophee.)

Sign outside auto repair shop: “We repair import cars, with restrooms.” (What will Elon Musk think of next?)

Reddit post: “Does anyone know what's going on at the intersection of Main and Market? I'm seeing lots of police presents.” (I guess Santa came early for the cops this year!)

Facebook post from parent: “My son loves the school's new science lab. They're doing some really fun spearmints.” (Ah yes, good old spearmintation. That's what science is all about.)

Facebook post: “My wife asked me what's going on with all those lights in the sky. I have no earthly ideal.” (What does she think you are? An astrologer?)

From news story about a suspect on the loose: “Police say he took the money and fled the seen.” (And nobody has scene him sense.)

From news story about a crime: “Witnesses told police that the suspect soon became violet.” (I remember when the Incredible Hulk turned green, but this is a whole new shade.)

Facebook post about music: “My all-time favorite band is the Almond Brothers.” (I guess you could say I'm nuts about them.)

Sign above a stopped-up toilet in a gas station bathroom: “This is Out of Odor.” (Well, not from where I'm standing.)

Label in the meat counter: “Boneless Stuffed Butt Whole.” (I beg your pardon?)

Sign in hardware store: “Hot Shot Roach and Aunt Killer, $4.99” (Hey, what has my dear auntie ever done to you?)

Facebook post: “When I was little, my mama would give me castro oil.” (Were you in Cuba?)

Facebook post about basketball game: “We played good ‘til the end, but they won with a buzzard beater.” (And there were feathers all over the court).

From Facebook Marketplace: “Hey, I’ve got some football game tickets I can’t use. If you want to go, just massage me.” (Well, okay, but can that wait until after the game?)

From Facebook Marketplace: “I’ve got a wedding dress for sale. The veal is included.” (No thanks, I’ll just have the vegetables).

Still, my favorite spellcheck fail has to be the one shared in a text message between a mother and daughter. The daughter was telling mom what had happened on her date. Her boyfriend had proposed. That seems like good news, but she made one major spelling error. She texted, “Mom, he finally did it, and I am ENRAGED!” Mom replied, “Come on home, honey. I never liked him anyway.”

Until next time, fill free to send me your favorite spelling fails. When in doubt, air on the side of caution. As always, I’m at your disposable.

