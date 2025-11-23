CARROLL: A few instances where I’ve been put in my place

Rarely a day goes by without seeing someone lose their temper, either in public, on the highway, or online. It doesn’t take much to trigger their emotions.

Almost every conversation somehow leads to President Trump. There is no middle ground. People either love him, or they don't. If you disagree with their opinion, you might soon lose a friend, or alienate a family member.

I remember a few political conversations while growing up in the family store. Candidates for county offices would frequently come in at campaign time, asking for votes. One first-time candidate was passing out cards at the store entrance, and quickly got a taste of candor. When he offered a handshake to one of our more outspoken female customers, the lady kept her hands to herself and told him, “Don’t bother me with your promises. If you’re not a crook when you go in office, you will be by the time you get out!” He tried to assure her that he was different, but she quickly stormed away.

We are taught that honesty is the best policy, although it can be painful at times. Many a husband has been banished to the doghouse after answering the question, “Does this make me look fat?”

Beware of this trap question too. “Here, honey, try a little of my cornbread. Is it as good as your mother’s?” If the reply is, “Oh my, it’s even better,” you’ll get some extra dessert later. On the other hand, if you say, “Well, it’s a little dry, and it needs more salt,” you might get a pie in the face.

That cornbread could lead to repercussions beyond your own home. If Mom visits for Sunday dinner, and Wifey says, “Here Ma, have some of my cornbread. My husband says it’s even better than yours,” you may get removed from the family will.

As a TV news guy, I get plenty of unfiltered honesty each day. In addition to the much-appreciated compliments, folks will share their brutally frank opinions. After all, we ask to be invited into your living room each day, so we should expect to be treated like family, right?

While I was attending a party, a lady rushed over to tell me that she watched me each day. About the time my head was swelling with pride, she burst the bubble. “You sure have gained weight,” she said. I didn’t think I heard her correctly, so I said, “Excuse me?” Big mistake. She cranked up her volume to jet airliner levels, yelling, “I said, you sure have gained weight!” This time, everyone at the party and the surrounding neighborhood heard her, loud and clear. And there I was, holding a tiny plate with a gigantic slice of cake.

A few days later in a store, a gentleman tapped me on the shoulder and said, “You’re David Carroll, right?” “Yes sir,” I replied. He continued, “You’re on Channel 3, right?” “Every day,” I replied, “Thank you for watching.” “Oh I don’t watch y’all,“ he said. “I’ve watched another channel my whole life.” “Well,” I said cheerfully, “it’s never too late to start a new habit!” He paused and said, “No, that’s all right. I just like them better. Nice to meet you though.” At least he got my name right.

Over the years, I’ve been called Bill, Bob, Darrell, Don, and quite frequently, “that guy who plays on the news.” I’ve been asked to “tell the rest of the cast hello,” as if we are actors in a sitcom. Come to think of it, some days that isn’t too far off the mark.

A retired former TV colleague of mine is also greeted in public often. Rarely a day passes, he tells me, without someone saying, “I watch you on TV every night!” One problem: he hasn’t been on TV in about ten years. “I used to correct them,” he told me. “But it’s a lot quicker just to thank them for watching.”

Yes, we have healthy egos, but it doesn’t take long to cut us down to size. Speaking of which, I plan to suck in my gut the next time I attend a party.

David Carroll is a Chattanooga news anchor, and his latest book is "I Won't Be Your Escape Goat," available from his website, ChattanoogaRadioTV.com. You may contact him at 900 Whitehall Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37405, or at RadioTV2020@yahoo.com