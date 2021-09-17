Mrs. Winona Barker, age 80, of Covington, Ga passed away Sept. 2, 2021. She was born Dec. 13, 1940, to Oscar and Estelle Wagner who have preceded her in death. Mrs. Barker cherished her birdhouses and bells that she collected over the years. She enjoyed all music especially, country music. Mrs. Barker enjoyed playing Bingo in her spare time. Her biggest love of all were her boys. She took pride in being a “stay at home” mom and loved cooking. Mrs. Barker had a sweet, loving soul and will be missed. Along with her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Mr. Thomas “Chief Barker” Barker, and her sister Alice Newberry.



Mrs. Barker is survived by her children, Billy Barker, Lennie Barker and his wife Annslee; grandchildren, Brandon Barker (Mistie), Chad Barker (Tonya), Miranda Barker, John Barker Jr. (Christina), Patrick Miller, Nicholas Miller; great-grandchildren, Tayler, Reagan, Brynlee, Haley, Storm, Cole, Chloe, Damien, Cameron, Cain, John Michael, Piper Ann, Dalton, Sophia; sister, Ava Campbell, along with other family and close friends.

A memorial service for Mrs. Barker was Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 at 4 o’clock at the Chapel of J.C. Harwell & Son Funeral Home with Preacher Robert Nash officiating. A gathering of family and friends was held at the funeral home from 2 PM until 4 PM prior to service.

J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home, TE Davis Funeral Services, 2157 East Street, SE, Covington, GA 30014.

As of April 8, 2021, Gov. Brian Kemp has lifted the restrictions for large gatherings and other recommendations throughout Georgia. However, we ask you be respectful of the family and others during this time. If you are sick, not feeling well, or have any symptoms of COVID-19, please do not attend the services. If you feel the need to wear a mask, please do so.