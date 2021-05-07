William Ross “Bill” Stillwell, Jr., age 91, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021. Funeral services for Mr. William R. “Bill” Stillwell will be conducted Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Milledgeville, with Rev. Mac Enfinger officiating.



Mr. Stillwell was a native of Newton County and had made his home in Milledgeville for most of his life. He was retired from Social Security Administration and worked at Williams Funeral Home for many years as a greeter.

Bill was a member of the First United Methodist Church. He was predeceased by his parents, William Ross Stillwell and Eva Fulton Stillwell; and by his son, Dr. Ross Hampton Stillwell.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley Reeves Stillwell ; his sister, Jean Reid of Marietta ; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers the family request contributions to the First United Methodist Church of Milledgeville, 366 Log Cabin Road, Milledgeville, GA 31061.

