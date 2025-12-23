Obituary: Gerry "Geri" Dunn

Gerry "Geri" Dunn, a cherished soul whose life journey began on January 11, 1959, in Cleveland, Ohio, concluded her earthly chapter on December 12, 2025, in Oxford, Georgia. Geri's departure from this world was as serene as her presence, passing peacefully in her sleep, leaving behind a legacy of love, compassion, and resilience.Geri's heart overflowed with love for her family, whom she cherished spending time with and never missed a chance to visit. She is survived by her daughters, Kattrena Brooks and Kristena Allen, and her grandson, CJ Sancho, who brought immeasurable joy to her life. She was a pillar of strength and nurturing to her mother, Jean Richmond, and a beloved sibling to John Wesley Richmond, Stephanie Andrews, and Patricia Smallwood. Her memories will be treasured by her family, including her late husband and son, Henry Dunn and Daniel Dunn.Geri dedicated her life to the healing arts, earning a bachelor's degree that paved the way for her to become a registered nurse. Her professional journey was marked by unwavering commitment and care, touching the lives of countless individuals with her expertise and empathy. Geri's career was more than a job; it was a calling that saw her standing as a beacon of hope for those in their most vulnerable moments.Passionate about life's simple pleasures, Geri found joy in the company of her friends and loved ones. Her cats, Kit Kat, Yodi, and Buster, were her cherished companions, each holding a special place in her heart. Laughter filled her home during FaceTime chats with her grandson, CJ, as they shared stories and made memories across the miles. Geri's love for true crime and medical thrillers was more than a hobby; it reflected her inquisitive spirit and her appreciation for the intricacies of the human experience.A conversation with Geri, whether in person or on the phone, was always inspiring and filled with her signature dry humor. Her voice—warm and inviting—had the power to transform a mundane chat into an enlightening encounter. Geri's words carried wisdom; her laughter was infectious, and her presence was a comforting embrace to all who had the privilege of knowing her.Geri’s life is a testament to love, compassion, faith, and unwavering strength. She faced life’s challenges with grace, emerging stronger and more capable of loving deeply. Her legacy is not one of sorrow, but a celebration of a life well-lived—one that inspired and uplifted those around her. As we remember Geri, let us honor her memory by embracing the virtues she embodied: love deeply and care selflessly.

Geri’s celebration of life will be held at The Serenity House on her birthday, January 11th, 2025. The service will begin at 1:30 PM, with a remembrance gathering to follow immediately at the same location. Light refreshments will be provided.