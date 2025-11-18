Obituary: Esther Marie Rutledge

Esther Marie Rutledge, know as Kitty, was born in Bloomington, Illinois, on March 23, 1938, to Edward and Violet Konopasek. She went to rest on October 6, 2025, in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Esther had a fulfilling career as a nurse. She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Floyd Rutledge, Jr., and her siblings, David Konopasek, Carolyn Konopasek, Kenny Konopasek, and Bruce Konopasek.

She is survived by her three sons, Ronnie Drake and wife Daris, William Drake and wife Renee, and Johnny Cunningham and wife Micah. She also leaves behind a stepdaughter, Ivy Rutledge, several grandchildren, and her remaining siblings, Dennis Konopasek, Eddie Konopasek, Audry Frey and Ruth Mitchell Konopasek.

Per her wishes, she will be cremated and her ashes spread in the ocean.