Obituary: Dr. Morris Michael Pulliam

Dr. Morris Michael Pulliam of Covington, Georgia, passed away peacefully on October 29, 2025, surrounded by his loving wife of 66 years, Elaine Henry Pulliam, and their three children, Clayton Pulliam, Julie Samples, and Bryan Pulliam. Though our hearts are heavy, we rejoice in knowing that he is a child of God whose heart was fully prepared to meet his Maker.

Born on December 8, 1939, in Newton County, Dr. Pulliam was the third child of Morris and Nina Pulliam. From those humble beginnings, he grew into a man of steadfast faith, tireless intellect, and deep compassion for others.

Pulliam graduated from Newton County High School (1957). In 1961, he graduated from the University of Georgia with a B.S. in Microbiology. Pulliam earned his M.D. from the Medical College of Georgia in 1965. After completing his internship at the Medical Center in Columbus, Georgia, he returned to Covington in 1966 to open his first medical practice. It was there that he became the first physician in Newton County to desegregate his waiting room, converting it from “White” and “Colored” to “Sick” and “Well.” Even as a young doctor, he stood courageously for what was right, forever changing the culture of care in his hometown. In those busy but short six years, Dr. Pulliam delivered over 1,000 babies and was known as the first doctor to allow husbands into the labor and delivery room to witness the birth of their children. He also never hesitated to make house calls for those who were unable to come to his office.

In 1972 he entered the Ophthalmology Residency at Emory University, which was completed in 1975. At this time, he chose to return to his hometown, Covington, to open his practice; in 1986 he established the first licensed ambulatory surgery center operated by an ophthalmologist in the state of Georgia, an achievement that reflected his vision for accessible, ethical, and

compassionate patient care. Pulliam Ambulatory Surgery Center served Covington and surrounding areas. He was certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology and American Board of Quality Assurance and Utilization Review. He was also a lifetime Fellow of the Academy of Ophthalmology. He served as Chief of Staff at Newton General Hospital (now Piedmont Newton) and President of the Newton-Rockdale Medical Society. Throughout his 54-year career, Dr. Pulliam was known as a true patient advocate. He believed the patient always came first and that good medicine required both science and heart.

Beyond medicine, Dr. Pulliam found great joy in the garden. He loved turning the soil, tending each plant with care, and watching the fruits of his labor grow. He took pride in driving his tractor and in canning and preserving the vegetables he nurtured from seed to jar, simple acts that reflected his patience, diligence, and gratitude for God’s creation. A lifelong member of Rotary

International and a Paul Harris Fellow, he was also a proud member of the Sons of the American Revolution and often reflected on his family’s deep roots, noting with pride that his grandfather had been born before the Civil War.

The FFA Camp was dear to Dr. Pulliam’s heart. He spent numerous childhood years growing up at the camp with his parents and three siblings before they moved into a permanent homeplace nearby. In 1995 the home where they had lived was removed and reconstructed as the Nina and Morris Pulliam cottage that would bring tremendous joy to the entire Pulliam family for weekend getaways. During this special time, the siblings would reminisce with each other about how much fun they had had on the huge campus, which today would be compared to the excitement of children going to Disney World.

At the First United Methodist Church of Covington where they were members for 61 years, Mike and Elaine were charter members of their Agape Sunday School class where they served as former President and Vice President. They enjoyed the class members and always looked forward to Sunday morning conversation and Sunday School class together. They participated in many social activities together, and they were like family to them.

Dr. Pulliam deeply cherished the friendships he formed throughout his life, especially with his high-school classmates. Even in later years, he continued to attend quarterly luncheons with the remaining class members and their spouses, gatherings he treasured for the laughter, memories, and enduring camaraderie they brought. His service to others extended beyond local borders; he proudly served two years in the United States Army. A proud Georgia Bulldog, he loved his alma mater and delighted in the legacy continued by his family, with eleven immediate family members also graduating from the University of Georgia. A man of generosity and legacy, in 2019 he and his wife established the H. M. Pulliam Endowed Chair at the University of Georgia in honor of his father, Henley Morris Pulliam. Together, they also helped establish the Andrew Warshaw Chair in Boston, Massachusetts, both lasting contributions that reflect his lifelong commitment to medicine, education, and service.

Most of all, he loved Jesus and his family. He adored his wife, Elaine; his children, Clayton, Julie, and Bryan; his ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. He delighted in family reunions, vacations to Hilton Head and Beaver Creek, and many memorable excursions with his adult children. He loved traveling to the Holy Land and serving on medical mission trips to Honduras with his family and church. One of his favorite trips was with his lovely wife when they hiked New England during the fall.

Dr. Pulliam also loved writing editorials and medical commentaries for the Covington News and serving as the subject of the Emory Eye Alumni Magazine’s 2012 cover story, “Small Pond. Big Pond. Great Docs.” Those who knew him well will remember a man of integrity, intellect, and unwavering faith; he was a husband, father, grandfather, and physician who lived out Micah 6:8: “To act justly, to love mercy, and to walk humbly with your God.”

Dr. Pulliam is preceded in death by his firstborn son, Christopher Maurice Pulliam, his parents, Nina McGarity Pulliam and Henley Morris Pulliam, and his two sisters, Janet Pulliam Gray and Lougenia Pulliam Treadaway.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Elaine Henry Pulliam; his sons, Dr. Clayton (Rita) Pulliam of Cornelia, Georgia, and Bryan (Amy) Pulliam of Eatonton, Georgia; and his daughter, Julie (Sydney) Samples of Peachtree Corners, Georgia.

Grandchildren include: Brandon (Ashley) Pulliam, Benjamin (Ariel)Pulliam, Amelia (Manuel Perez) Pulliam, Emily Samples, Rachael Samples, Catie Samples, Anna Kate (Cole) Bennett, Murphy (Vince) Ortiz, Grace (Noah) Shaw, Mike (Kaia) Pulliam

Great-Grandchildren include Bradley (Katilyn) Pulliam, Kayla Pulliam, Dawson, Noah, and Mason Pulliam, Crystal Pulliam, Jace Bennett, Nico and Jacob Ortiz, Lincoln Shaw, and great-great-granddaughter Mylah Pulliam

Dr. Pulliam is survived by his brother, Col. Nathan Pulliam (Janet) of Covington, Georgia, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2 o’clock Saturday, November 8, 2025, at First United Methodist Church of Covington with Rev. Chris Shurtz, Dr. Don Martin, and Rev. Royeese Stowe officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 7, 2025, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home, 2157 Erast Street SE, Covington, GA 30014. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the First United Methodist Church of Covington in Dr. Pulliam’s honor.