Noel Starr Smith, of Covington, passed away Monday, May 2, 2022, at the age of 84. Mr. Smith was a dedicated employee at Northfolk Southern Railway where he worked from age 17 until retirement. An incredible woodworker, he built his own cabin with his wife, June, and enjoyed doing most of the work himself. Mr. Smith was well-organized, an “efficiency expert”, extremely logical, loved trivia and was a history buff – especially regarding the Civil War and World War II.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Noel and Mogene Smith; sister, Nancy Smith Wiltsee; and brother, Max Faulkner Smith.

Survivors include his loving wife, June E. Clark; daughters, Emily Gail Smith, Valerie Alisa Smith; granddaughter, Fiona Hammersmith; and caregiver and faithful friend, Lauren Bell.

No services have been scheduled at this time.

Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

