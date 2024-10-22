Covington man killed after walking onto highway

NEWTON COUNTY — A Covington man was killed on Saturday night after walking out in front of a vehicle on Highway 212.

According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO), 58-year-old Daryll Moss was driving southbound on Highway 212 in a Cadillac Escalade. That is when Moss pulled off the side of the road and exited the vehicle. The report said that “ran directly into the path of a northbound vehicle.”

Moss was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the northbound vehicle — who was not identified — said that Moss “suddenly ran in front of the vehicle,” causing the incident to be unavoidable.

The driver of the northbound vehicle has not been charged at this time.

“Sheriff Ezell Brown and the NCSO extends their condolences to the family of Mr. Moss during this difficult time,” said the NCSO via a press release.