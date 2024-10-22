Two more NCS students arrested for threatening school safety

Multiple students have been arrested for threatening school safety.

On Oct. 18, a 12-year-old female student from Clements Middle School was arrested for making online threats. She was formally charged with terroristic threats and acts. Her case will be handled by the Juvenile Court System, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO).

Then on Oct. 21, NCSO deputies arrested a 14-year-old male student from Alcovy High School for bringing a knife onto campus. According to the NCSO, the weapon was found inside the juvenile’s bookbag.

He was formally charged with possession of a weapon in a school safety zone, and his case will be turned over to the Juvenile Court System.“The Office of the Sheriff works closely with the Newton County School System to maintain a safe learning environment,” read an NCSO press release. “We encourage everyone to report any suspicious behavior or concerns immediately.”