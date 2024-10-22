Industrial Authority to hold Regional job fair on Oct. 29

We are thrilled to announce the upcoming Regional Career Fair, taking place on Tuesday, October 29th at Newton High School, located at 1 Ram Way, Covington, GA 30014. This exciting event aims to bridge the gap between local talent and industry leaders, providing a prime opportunity for organizations to showcase their business profiles and career opportunities while engaging with potential candidates and community leaders. There are currently over 30 local industries/companies, including Takeda, Becton Dickinson, Nisshinbo, General Mills, Ascend Elements, and Verescence, that will be actively recruiting for open positions. Additionally, Piedmont Newton and Axis Occupational Health will also be in attendance seeking to fill open healthcare positions. The Regional Career Fair is a collaboration between the Newton County Industrial Authority, Georgia Piedmont Technical College, Newton County School System and Walton Works.





Event Details:





Date: Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Time: 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Location: Newton High School, 1 Ram Way, Covington, GA 30014

The career fair will start at 4:00 PM, with a special early access for Newton County School System students before school dismissal. Job seekers from across the region will be welcomed

from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

We encourage everyone seeking employment or advancing their careers to take part in this valuable opportunity to connect with local industries.We look forward to your participation in making this event a success!

www.connectnewton.com/fall-job-fair

For any questions or additional information, please contact Brian Kitchens at [(770) 330-6381 or bkitchens@selectnewton.com.