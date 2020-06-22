Coach Nino Samuel, of Covington, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

Coach Nino was a great basketball player who became a mentor and trainer of young athletes; he was the CEO, owner, and trainer of NINO Samuel Basketball Training.

Nino is survived by his wife of 48 years, Tressie Samuel; son, Nino Samuel, Jr.; daughter, Iris Samuel; 13 grandchildren; sister, Renita Samuel; two brothers, Albert and Frederico Samuel; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens, 699 American Legion Road NE, Conyers, GA. The Samuel family will receive friends Monday, June 22, at Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Home, Rockdale Chapel, from 5-7 p.m.

Bernard’s Family Funeral Care, LLC, The Madison Chapel, 1086 Ward Road, Madison, GA, was honored to serve the Samuel family.