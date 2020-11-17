Nelda F. Stiles of Mansfield, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020, at the age of 78. A God-fearing woman, Mrs. Stiles was very spiritual and adored her church family. She was selfless, never saw fault in anyone or judged and always put others before herself. Mrs. Stiles loved her family dearly and was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, R.T. Stiles; granddaughter, Kayla Griffith; parents, Harry Atwood and Nellie Pickens.

Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Lee and Trena Stiles, Ted and Laura Stiles, Harry and Denise Stiles; grandchildren, Brandy and Daniel Brooks, Heather and Jade Watkins, Devin and Vivian Stiles, Sierra Stiles, Kyle Stiles; great grandchildren, Lane, EmmaLee, Hunter, Emeline, Gabriella, Lynnlee, Cooper, Nevaeh, and Trinity.

A graveside service for Mrs. Stiles will be held Wednesday, November 18, 2020, 2:00 P.M., at New Covington Cemetery, Davis Street, in Covington, with Randy Reece officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family at Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, Tuesday, November 17, from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M.

