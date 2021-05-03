Mary Helen Hogan, of Social Circle, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at the age of 88. Mrs. Hogan was a faithful member of First Baptist Church, in Social Circle, and worked for First National Bank for 26 years. She was married to love of her life, John, for 63 years and enjoyed traveling and listening to music. Mrs. Hogan was preceded in death by her husband, John Foster Hogan; sons, Tony Hogan, Mike Hogan; parents, Corrie F. and Annie Mae Sullivan; sisters, Grace Armistead, Geneva Peters Burge, Kathryn Edmondson Bloodworth, and Evelyn Fuller.



Those left to cherish her memory are her sister, Joyce Knight; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service for Mrs. Hogan was held Saturday, May 1, 2021, 2 p.m., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, and interment following in Social Circle City Cemetery, in Social Circle. Flowers are accepted, or donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Social Circle Building Fund, 195 N Cherokee Road, Social Circle, Georgia 30025.

