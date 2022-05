Mrs. Marla J. Langford, age 73, of Knoxville, Tennessee, formerly of Covington, passed away Friday, April 22, 2022. Funeral services for Mrs. Langford were held 2 o’clock, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at the Chapel of J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home with Mr. Travis Price officiating. Interment followed at New Covington Cemetery. The family received friends from noon until 2 p.m. on Tuesday prior to the service.