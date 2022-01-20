Mrs. Linda S. Littleton, age 80, of Barnesville, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at her home.



Linda was born on Tuesday, October 21, 1941, in Newton County, Georgia, to the late James Strange and Sarah Rebecca Evans Strange. She was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her son, James Derek Littleton, brothers, Hubby Strange, Jerrell Strange and nephew Steven Strange. Linda worked as a seamstress at Millen-Wood for many years but was a devoted homemaker for the past 20 years. Mrs. Littleton was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed sewing, making crafts, and working in her flower bed. She loved to “cut up” and tell jokes, but most of all, she loved her grandchildren.

Linda is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Carl Douglas Littleton; children and their spouses, Patti Clark (Scott), Angie Crisp (Frankie); grandchildren, Dillon “DJ” Clark, Gage Clark, Karley Crisp (Cody Sudderth), Bailey Crisp; great-grandchildren, Kaethen Bowers, Anisen Clark; brothers, Ray Strange and Grady Strange. A host of extended family also survive.

Funeral services for Mrs. Linda S. Littleton will be held on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 3:00 P.M. in Breedlove Memorial Chapel with Pastor Steve Blackmon officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 1:00 P.M. until the service hour at the funeral home.

