Linda Parker

Linda Carole Parker (Edwards) of Covington passed away on September 15, 2023 at the age of 75. She was born in Athens on February 2, 1948 to the late James Harold and Mary Lois Edwards.

Linda was introduced to Jesus at church at age 14, and that relationship shaped the rest of her life. Experiencing the love of Jesus in her own life enabled her to love others well. This began with her family, and extended to anyone who knew her. She was an excellent wife, mother, and “Baboose” to her grandchildren. She was a mighty prayer warrior who prayed for many daily. The ripple effect of those prayers is still being felt in her children’s and grandchildren’s lives, and will continue for generations to come. In addition to loving her family, she loved others as well. As a teenager she taught GAs at church. She led women’s Bible studies, and later, after raising her own children, her heart turned to mentoring young mothers. Her legacy lives on in her family and in the many lives she touched.

Linda worked as a legal secretary for Judge Greely Ellis before staying home to raise her children. She was an entrepreneur at heart, and her creativity and desire to help others led her to start several businesses over the years. In her later years, that creativity was expressed in her cooking. She loved to try a new recipe, and she won several recipe contests over the years. Many family memories center around a table full of her favorite people and her delicious dishes.

Survivors include her loving husband of 53 years, Ruel Parker, children, Lydia Parker of Covington, GA, and Adam and Carrie Parker of Marietta, GA, her seven grandchildren (Johnny, Joshua, Daniel, Caleb, Joel, Noah, and soon arriving granddaughter) who were the delight of her life, sister, Kathryn Pearson of Pendleton, SC, brother Greg (Melanie) Edwards of Athens, GA, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Service for Linda will be held Wednesday, September 20, 2023, 2:00 P.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Pastor Aaron Boeving and Adam Parker officiating, with interment following in Lawnwood Memorial Park. Friends were invited to visit with the family at the funeral home on Monday, September 18, from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M.

In keeping with Linda’s heart for children and mentoring young mothers, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to Newton Pregnancy Resource Center (www.newtonprc.org) or Promise686 (www.promise686.org).