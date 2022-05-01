Mr. Jerry Prosser, age 81, a lifelong resident of Mansfield passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022. He was born in Mansfield on February 1, 1941, to Nick and Sara Prosser who have preceded him in death. Mr. Prosser grew up in Mansfield and was a graduate of Newton County High School. He was in the chicken business with his father and later managed Wallace Hatchery in Newborn. He retired from Newton County where he served as the landfill supervisor from 1990 until 2007.



Mr. Prosser also served on the Newton County Board of Commissioners as the District One Commissioner from 1976 until 1980. He was an avid sports fan who loved the Atlanta Braves, and the Georgia Bulldogs. Mr. Jerry was so proud that he was able to see the Braves win the World Series, and the Bulldogs win the National Championship. As big a sports fan as he was, nothing topped his love for spending time with his family; he loved his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Mrs. Hilda Prosser.

Mr. Prosser is survived by his children; Beth Nolan (Todd) of Oxford, Susie Prosser, Chip Prosser (Alexis), and Becky Smallwood (Darrell) all of Mansfield; his 13 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren; his sister Carol Ann Biggers; his niece Ann Biggers (Marshall); his nephew Doug Biggers (Terri); his dog Skeeter; along with a host of other family and close friends.

A gathering of friends will be held from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, May 1, 2022, at J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home with graveside services to follow at Carmel Church Cemetery in Mansfield with Dr. Jeffrey Perkins officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made in memory of Jerry Prosser to the American Heart Association.