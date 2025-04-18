Obituary: Faye Greer Ewing

Faye Greer Ewing was born on December 2, 1938 and passed away on April 15, 2025.

Faye was a lifelong Newton County resident and proud of it. She was born to Joel Bernard and Evelyn Hays Greer in 1938 in North Covington, GA. She graduated from Newton County High school in 1957 and then attended Oxford College of Emory University, Georgia State College for Women, and then received her degree from The University of Georgia in 1965. She married T.M. “Mort” Ewing in 1960 and had two boys, Ben and John. Her life revolved around her family and this community.

Over her lifetime, Faye worked in many capacities serving the children of this community. She taught at Palmer Stone Elementary School. She then worked with Newton County Department of Family and Children Services handling adoptions and foster care. Her commitment to children was mirrored by her heart for service. Faye was always a willing helper and spent much of her time over the years volunteering with the East Newton Elementary PTO, Starrsville Church, the Newton High School Soccer Booster Club, and Gaither Plantation.

Faye also served passionately alongside her husband of 65 years in numerous political campaigns. Faye was deeply patriotic and involved in the quiet side of politics, supporting candidates with counsel, support, and suggestions. She offered creative inspiration to the campaigns of numerous local, state, and national elected officials over the years.

That creative inspiration was not reserved only for politics. Faye loved music (especially piano) and the arts. She also loved to travel, whether on an official Farm Bureau trip with her husband or a transcontinental trip with her family. She was an avid picture taker and, with a memory as sharp as her wit, was an excellent storyteller. She lovingly cataloged her family’s activities each year, preparing more than 60 annual scrapbooks full of photos and notes.

With a smile that would light up a room, Faye never met a stranger. She had a story for every occasion and could find a way to connect with anyone. She left an impression on everyone she met and inspired so many. Faye will be deeply missed by family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Preceded in death by her mother, Evelyn Hays; her father, Bernard Greer, and her brother, Dan Greer, Faye is survived by her husband of 65 years, T.M. “Mort” Ewing and their two sons, Ben and John; as well as a sister-in-law and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

A funeral service will be held for Faye at 3:00pm on Tuesday, April 22, 2025 at Starrsville Church (2786 Dixie Rd, Covington GA) with Pastor Chris Shurtz officiating. The family will receive friends and family on Monday, April 21, 2025 from 5:30pm to 7:30pm at J. C. Harwell Funeral Home (2157 East St, Covington, GA).

Donations can be made in Faye’s name to The Arts Association of Newton County at 1169 Washington Street, Covington GA 30014 or the Starrsville Cemetery at 75 Morgan Rd, Covington GA 30014.