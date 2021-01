Ezell Massengill of Oxford, born Feb. 10, 1927, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021. Mrs. Massengill enjoyed working in her flower beds, shopping flea markets, traveling and card games.



She will be Dearly missed!

She is survived by; daughters and son in law, Linda Wilson Mary Weldon,Laura and Tom Carswell; sons and daughter-in-laws; David and Teodora Massengill, Andrew and Brandy Massengill, and Lots of grandchildren and great grandchildren.