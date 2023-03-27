Celebration Of Life for Mrs. Emma L. Turner was Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Bethelbara Missionary Baptist Church, 11392 GA – Highway 36, Covington, GA 30014.

Rev. Willie Washington was eulogist, assisted by others.

Emma Turner, age 92, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Abbey Hospice in Social Circle, Georgia. She was born Emma Leonora Mayo on Mon July 18, 1930, in Hawkinsville, Georgia to Milton and Thelma (Whitehead) Mayo.

Emma earned a bachelor’s degree in Education (English) from Savannah State College in Savannah, Georgia. In her 33 years as a high school English teacher, Emma taught her students to diagram sentences, to speak and to write grammatically correct, to carry themselves with respect and dignity, and to hold their heads high. And they loved her for this.

She was her students’ surrogate mother when they received recognition at times their own families were not available. She was there to cheer them on in their sports and afterschool activities. She was very fond of her students and they of her with continuous love and affection demonstrated even to this day.

Emma learned the piano as a young child and played in the church choir. Her grandfather would stand before the church and pay her as a show of pride and adoration. She loved reading the bible and listening to gospel music. Her favorite things to say were “God loves you and I love you too.” And when asked how she was feeling, she would say, “I am hanging in here on God’s grace and mercy.”

She was an avid gardener taking care of her palm trees, ixora bushes, and cedar trees especially.

Emma is remembered as a self-sacrificing and loving mother to her three children, Cynthia Turner McDonald, Carol Turner, and Keith Jones. In every decision, she put the well-being of her children first. She taught us to love God above all and to love and care for each other.

Emma nurtured three generations to grow into adulthood. In addition to her three children Cynthia, Carol, and Keith, she is survived by her sister, Dorothy Jean Freeman, two grandchildren, Richea Abu El Kheir, and Ria Karin Opore (Francis), nine great-grandchildren, Zoe Lewis, Iman Nayton, Laila Abu El Kheir, Saeed Abu El Kheir, Angela Opore, Kayla Opore, Aiden Opore, Andrew Opore, and Preston Opore, two great-greatgrandchildren, Caison Chisim, and Samir Mathurin, her niece Monica Hunter (Slater),other family and friends.

She survived two husbands, Lt. Col. Thomas Howard Turner, and Nathaniel Jones.

Interment was in the Church Cemetery.

With Sincere Appreciation: Our hearts are bowed in sorrow over the swift passing of our beloved Emma Leonora Turner, yet you have been steadfast in your efforts to remind us of God’s perfect plan. — the Family.