Edna Joyce Beasley, of Covington, passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at the age of 72. Mrs. Beasley was a devout Christian, and member of East Newton Baptist Church. She carved out a career at Piedmont Molding for seventeen years and worked for Stanley Tools from 1997-2002. She loved working on her yard and her flowers. Additionally, she enjoyed going to different thrift stores looking for a good find. Mrs. Beasley was very independent, selfless, and had a very giving heart. She was a loving wife and mother. Mrs. Beasley was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Jessie Louise Moore; and husband, Herbert Marvin Beasley.



Her memory will be cherished dearly by her daughter, Crystal Gayle Beasley; and son, Herbert David Beasley.

A Memorial Service for Mrs. Beasley will be held Saturday, May 22, 2021, 11 a.m., at Solid Rock Baptist Church, 8111 Brown Bridge Road, in Covington, with Pastor Mike Franklin officiating.

Visit caldwellandcowan.com to place online condolences.