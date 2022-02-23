Donna Miller, of Covington, passed away Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the age of 74. Mrs. Miller retired from Merryvale in the memory care department. Once she retired, her grandchildren became her whole world. Mrs. Miller was a dedicated fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and enjoyed watching them play football. She loved the Northeast; especially the Great Lakes and anything involving maritime. Mrs. Miller cherished her family dearly and they were the most important part of her life. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gladys and Clyde Durling; and brother, Richard “Dick” Durling.



She is survived by her husband, Mickey Miller; children, Sean McCarthy (Susan), Tara Bell (Shannon), Ashley Austin (Jason), Lisa Bailey (Todd), Lem Miller (Anita); grandchildren, Emily Austin, Kaylee Austin, T.J. Bailey, Michael Bailey, Aaron Bailey, Elizabeth Hutto (Chuck); brothers, Ronald Durling (Marcia), Wayne Durling (Jacqui); sister-in-law, Laura Durling; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service for Mrs. Miller will be held Thursday, February 24, 2022, 3:00 P.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Pastor Steve Aldridge officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 41 Perimeter Center East Suite 550, Atlanta, Georgia 30346, or through their website, https://www.alz.org/?form=alz_donate.

Gov. Brian Kemp’s latest executive order has eliminated restrictions on large gatherings; however, CDC guidelines recommend social distancing (6 feet apart) and wearing of masks while in public. Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home requests that you observe these recommendations while in our funeral home attending visitations and/or services.

Visit caldwellandcowan.com to place online condolences.