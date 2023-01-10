A Home-Going Service for Ms. Connie Smith-Price was Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at Bethel Grove Baptist Church, 520 Sewell Road, Mansfield, Georgia 30055. Pastor Theodis Bell Jr. was eulogist, assisted by others.



Ms. Connie M. Smith Price of Covington, Georgia peacefully transitioned from this life on December 29, 2022. She was preceded in death by her father, Pastor Willie James Smith and her brother, Dion Smith.

Connie was born on June 4, 1974, she attended Newton County High School and furthered her education at Brenau School of Business in Atlanta. She later started to work at the Newton County Board of Voter Registration.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter, Kennedy, her mother, Minister Gwendolyn Smith; her brother, Mr. & Mrs. Jeffrey (Virginia) Smith; aunts, Carolyn Romig and Julie White; uncles, Peter Brown, Joseph Brown, Tim Byrd (Tyjuan) and Randy Byrd (Sheila), her ex-husband and friend, Kenneth Price Sr. and his son, Kenneth Price, Jr. as well as a host of other family members and friends. She will be missed by us all.

Interment was in the church cemetery.

The family of the late Ms. Connie Michelle Smith- Price would like to express their sincere appreciation for your prayers, and all acts of kindness shown at this time of bereavement.