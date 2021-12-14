Mr. Bobby Joe English was born on September 19, 1959, to the late Mr. & Mrs. Harry Hugh (Jessie Mae Mitchell) English, Sr. in Newton County, Georgia.



Bobby Joe attended school at R.L. Cousins where he received his high school diploma and met his lifetime companion and mother of his children Brenda Hardeman.

He was a dedicated father, grandfather and worker for the city of Covington’s Sanitation Department for thirty-nine years. He also was a custodian for Porterdale Elementary part-time for ten years.

In his free time, he enjoyed going to church and participating in Praise and Worship, he also enjoyed Landscaping and Fellowship within the community.

Mr. Bobby English leaves to cherish his memories; one son, Mr. & Mrs. Marcus (Demetria) Hardeman; one daughter, Sara Hardeman; six siblings, Mr. & Mrs. Harvey Lee (Lucy) English, Mr. & Mrs. Roosevelt (Nellie) English, Ms. Mary Frances English, Ms. Annette English, Mr. Willie Raymond English and Ms. Sara Lillie English; ten grandchildren; three great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by two children, Malikh Hardeman and Bobby O’Brien Hardeman; siblings, Mrs. Alice Ree English, Mr. Harry Hugh English, Jr., Mr. Crawford Lee English and Mrs. Dorothy Smith.

A Celebration Of Life for Mr. English was held Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at 3:00 P.M. at Covington First United Methodist Church, located at 1113 Conyers Street SW, Covington, GA 30014. Rev. Dr. Doug Gilreath, Senior Pastor.

Pastor Clara Lett, Eulogist.

Assisted by others.

Interment was held at Early Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in Covington. Repast was at Nelson Heights Community Center in Covington. Pallbearers were nephews and friends.