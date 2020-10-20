Billy Burns Johnson, 87, of Rincon, Georgia formerly of Covington, Georgia (Jackson Lake) passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving daughters and under the care of GHC Hospice.

His daughters held his hands as his beloved Prissy dog snuggled beside him as he took his last breath here on earth.



A native of Rockdale County, he was the son of late Howard and Lucille Johnson.



He was a faithful member of Gaithers United Methodist Church until moving three years ago to Rincon, Georgia where he attended Baptist Church of Ebenezer. Billy was retired from the Bibb Manufacturing Company and Hercules, Inc., He was Veteran of the US Army having served during the Korean War.



He loved time spent with all of his family but especially loved having the time with his three daughters. Daddy’s Girls treasured every minute of the countless hours and days these last three years spent with him after his move from Covington.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Barbara Ann Denny Johnson, two brothers, Jack and Idus Johnson.



Survived by three daughters and son-in-laws, Kay (Howard) West of Rincon, Georgia, Denise (Ron) O’Rourke of Rincon, Georgia, LeeAnn (Bill) Greenway of Warner Robins, Georgia, 10 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, many extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Parkinson Research Foundation 5969 Cattleridge Blvd., Suite 100 Sarasota, FL 34232; https://parkinsonhope.org/ways-donate/ or call 941-893-4389.



The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the Baker McCullough Funeral Home Garden City Chapel, 2794 West US Highway 80 Garden City, Georgia 31408.



Graveside Services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 at Lawnwood Memorial Park, 1111 Access Road, Covington, Georgia 30014.



The family has entrusted services to Baker McCullough Funeral Home Garden City Chapel, 2794 West US Highway 80 Garden City, Georgia 31408. (912)964-2862 www.bakermccullough.com