Six Rivian opponents face possibility of paying over half a million in attorney's fees

Attorneys for the state of Georgia and a four-county joint development authority were in Morgan County Superior Court on Wednesday for a hearing on their decision to seek more than $500,000 in attorney’s fees from a half-dozen Morgan County residents who filed court challenges against the Rivian electric vehicle manufacturing plant planned for the Stanton Springs industrial and mixed-use development near Social Circle.
