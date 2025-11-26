Raffensperger’s run for governor stops in Monroe

MONROE, Ga. — Brad Raffensperger hammered two pillars for his campaign for governor again and again last Tuesday when he stopped in Monroe on the campaign trail.

“I’m running for governor to make Georgia affordable and safe for Georgia families,” Raffensperger said.

The Georgia secretary of state stopped by downtown Monroe to have a meet and greet with local voters at barbecue restaurant When Pigs Fly, followed by a round table discussion sponsored by the Walton County Chamber of Commerce. There, Raffensperger answered questions on the economy, immigration and other issues key to next spring’s primary election.

Raffensperger said his plan for Georgia would keep the state moving in the right direction.

“I have a rock-solid plan to keep Georgia working for hard-working families,” Raffensperger said. “The best way to make that happen is with well-paying jobs and lower taxes.”

Raffensperger mentioned some of his priorities, including a cap on property taxes for senior citizens.

“People are being squeezed on property taxes,” Raffensperger said. “They need relief.”

He also wants to promote technical education for students, add more career training courses in local high schools and attract more businesses to Georgia.

And he wants to promote safety in schools and communities.

“We will work with law enforcement to ensure our schools are safe,” Raffensperger said. “Georgia has done a lot to try and make our schools safer and we will continue those efforts.”

He hopes to achieve much of his agenda by partnering with President Donald Trump, arguing many of their goals for the nation and state align.“

President Trump wants things made in America,” Raffensperger said. “I want things made in Georgia. He wants safer borders and I hope to work with his administration to fight illegal immigration here in our state.”

Raffensperger downplayed any conflict between him and the president — Trump allegedly asked Raffensperger in 2020 to “find” additional votes to swing Georgia over to the Republican candidate in the election and reports suggested tension between the president and secretary of state when Raffensperger declined to do so.

“We aim to partner with the federal government and the Trump administration,” Raffensperger said.

Raffensperger said he was the best Republican candidate in the race as he had the resume and experience to achieve his goals for the state.

“I am the only job creator and businessman in the race,” Raffensperger said. “I am a conservative entrepreneuer who has built companies in Georgia and knows how to create jobs. I think that government should get out of the way.”

He said he also has experience in working with the resources at hand rather than spending money he doesn’t have.

“Government needs to learn to do more with less,” Raffensperger said.

Raffensperger said he was impressed with downtown Monroe during his trip through town and said it shows a vision of what Amercia is meant to be like.

“Downtown Monroe has the small-town feel that really connects with people,” Raffensperger said. “That is what America wants. They crave that sense of community.”

And encouraging and growing that community across the state is what Raffensperger hopes to do if elected governor.

“President Joe Biden’s administration had the highest inflation over four years,” Raffensperger said. “We’re coming out of that now and we want to encourage our businesses and communities to make Georgia stronger, safer and more affordable.”