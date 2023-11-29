Mike Collins invites residents to Oglethorpe mobile office hours

MONROE, Ga. — In an ongoing effort to provide excellent constituent services, Representative Mike Collins (GA-10) today announced that his staff will hold mobile office hours in Oglethorpe County. On Friday, Dec. 8, Tenth District residents may meet with members of Rep. Collins’ staff from 8:15-10 a.m. at the Oglethorpe County Farm Bureau. This event is an opportunity for constituents to discuss their concerns, share their priorities, or seek help with a federal agency.

“Constituent services is one of the most valuable functions of a congressional office,” Collins said. “That’s why I invite you to participate in our upcoming mobile office hours. My staff is available to hear your thoughts on current legislation and help with any problem you may face with a federal agency. We gladly offer assistance with issues ranging from Social Security, Veterans Affairs, immigration, passports, and more. I encourage you to take advantage of this opportunity to meet one-on-one with members of my staff in your community so we can address your concerns while connecting you to available federal resources.”

To meet with a constituent services representative on an individual or family basis, residents may stop by the following location (appointments are not required):

Oglethorpe County

Friday, Dec. 8

8:15-10 a.m.

Oglethorpe County Farm Bureau

925 Athens Road

Crawford, GA 30630

At the conclusion of the event, staff will visit the Oglethorpe County Senior Center to share with members about Rep. Collins’ constituent services program and how the office is able to help. To receive more information or seek assistance with any federal matter, residents may call Congressman Collins’ Monroe District Office at (770) 207-1776.