Mike Collins to host 2023 Service Academy Day

MONROE, Ga. — Representative Mike Collins today announced that he will host his 2023 Service Academy Day on Saturday, Aug. 19 at Prince Avenue Christian School. The event is designed to familiarize students with the application and nomination process for the nation’s five military service academies. The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. until Noon and feature representatives from the United States Military, Naval, Coast Guard, Merchant Marine and Air Force academies who will discuss their requirements for admittance. Students and their families should click here to register.

“There is no better way to receive a world-class education while preparing for leadership in America’s Armed Forces than to attend a United States Service Academy,” Collins said. “If you are interested in attending an academy, I invite you to take advantage of this opportunity to meet with service academy representatives to gain meaningful information and learn how my office may be of help.”

Students who are admitted to our nation’s military service academies must first receive a nomination from at least one member of their state’s Congressional Delegation, the Vice President, or the President of the United States. Students seeking Representative Collins’ nomination should submit a completed application to his office by Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. Visit ollins.house.gov/services/service-academy-nominations to access the application and learn more about the nomination process.

What: GA-10 Service Academy Day

Who: Representatives from America’s Service Academies & Interested Students

When: Saturday, Aug. 19 from 10:00 a.m. to NoonWhere: Prince Avenue Christian School

2201 Ruth Jackson Road

Bogart, GA 30622