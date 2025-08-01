Randy McGinley named 2025 District Attorney of the Year

The District Attorneys Association of Georgia has named Randy McGinley, District Attorney for the Alcovy Judicial Circuit, as the 2025 District Attorney of the Year. The honor was announced at the annual summer conference put on by the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia, where prosecutors and investigators from across the state gathered for professional training and collaboration.

McGinley has served as District Attorney of the Alcovy Judicial Circuit – Walton and Newton counties – since June of 2020. He first joined the office in 2011 and served as the Chief Assistant District Attorney from 2017 until his appointed as DA following former DA Layla Zon’s appointment to the Superior Court bench.

McGinley recently served as the President of the District Attorney’s Association of Georgia from July 2024 until June 2025, playing a key role in supporting prosecutorial efforts statewide. In 2024, he was tapped to prosecute serious felony cases in other jurisdictions, where he obtained a guilty verdict from a Clarke County jury on a rape, child molestation case and a guilty plea in a murder of a cab driver in Columbus, Georgia. He has often appeared in front of both the Georgia Senate and Georgia House of Representatives advocating for prosecutors and testifying regarding the potential impact of proposed legislation.

This honor recognizes McGinley’s “dedication, energy and outstanding service to the citizens of Georgia.”

“It’s an incredible honor to be recognized by my peers from across Georgia,” McGinley said. “I’m proud to serve Walton and Newton counties and work alongside so many dedicated prosecutors, investigators, advocates, and law enforcement professionals every day.”