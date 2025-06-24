House Blue-Ribbon Study Committee on Election Procedures announces 2025 Covington meeting

ATLANTA – State Representative Tim Fleming (R-Covington), chairman of the House Blue-Ribbon Study Committee on Election Procedures, has announced the dates and locations for the 2025 meetings.

One of the House Blue-Ribbon Study Committee on Election Procedures meetings is set to be held in Covington on Thursday, Oct. 2. Specific times and locations will be released before each meeting. Meetings are livestreamed and open to the public.

“As we prepare to enter into the 2026 election cycle, these study committee meetings will serve as important opportunities to hear from experts, local officials and the public as we closely examine how elections are conducted in Georgia,” Fleming said. “Our goal is to identify what’s working well, uncover areas for improvement and ensure Georgia continues to deliver a secure, transparent and efficient electoral process for every voter in the state. I’m honored that Speaker Burns has appointed me to lead this study committee, which will play a vital role in helping us preserve the integrity of Georgia’s election system and ensure our state is well prepared for next November.”

The Blue-Ribbon Study Committee on Election Procedures will study and evaluate Georgia’s current laws, policies and procedures utilized in administering Georgia elections, as well as the statewide and local elected officials and boards that oversee the administration of Georgia’s elections. The committee will compile a report of specific findings or legislative recommendations that will ensure Georgia has a secure and effective electoral system ahead of next November’s elections.

“From securing ballot drop boxes and requiring identification for absentee ballots to removing QR codes and adding visible watermarks to paper ballots, the House has consistently championed measures to secure our election procedures here in Georgia,” said House Speaker Jon Burns (R-Newington). “During the interim, Chairman Fleming will lead the House Blue Ribbon Study Committee on Election Procedures to examine our current process, determine what areas may require legislative action and ensure Georgia has the most secure election system in the nation ahead of the 2026 election cycle. I want to thank Chairman Fleming and every member of the committee for their service to our state. I look forward to hearing the committee’s recommendations before we reconvene in January.”

The meeting dates and locations for all of the 2025 meetings of the House Blue-Ribbon Study Committee on Election Procedures are as follows:

Tuesday, July 15 – Atlanta

Friday, Aug. 8 – Rockmart

Thursday, Aug. 28 – Cornelia/Gainesville

Thursday, Sept. 18 – Savannah

Thursday, Oct. 2 – Covington

Thursday, Oct. 16 – Americus

Specific meeting times and location information will be announced prior to each meeting. Meetings of the House Blue-Ribbon Study Committee on Election Procedures will be livestreamed and are open to the public.

The members of the study committee are as follows: State Representative Victor Anderson (R-Cornelia), chairman of the House Governmental Affairs Committee who will serve as vice chairman of the study committee; State Representative Martin Momtahan (R-Dallas); State Representative Trey Kelley (R-Cedartown); State Representative Rob Leverett (R-Elberton), chairman of the House Reapportionment and Redistricting Committee; House Speaker Pro Tempore Jan Jones (R-Milton) and State Representative Saira Draper (D-Atlanta).

Representative Tim Fleming represents the citizens of District 114, which includes Morgan County, as well as portions of Newton and Walton counties. He was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2022 and currently serves as Secretary of the Governmental Affairs and Information and Audits committees. He also serves on the Higher Education Committee.