Hank Johnson hosts fourth annual unsung heroes awards

DEKALB COUNTY — On Sunday, Nov. 19, Congressman Hank Johnson (GA-04) hosted his fourth-annual Unsung Heroes Awards at the Ours Studios in South DeKalb.

Johnson honored 29 leaders from DeKalb, Rockdale and Newton counties who go above and beyond their job descriptions to give back to their communities and assist the constituents of Georgia’s Fourth District.

“I had the opportunity to honor those who are doing so much to enhance the lives of others in our community,” Johnson said. “Community service is what it is all about.”

AWARD RECIPIENTS

Diamond of the District Award: An individual, organization or business that has a positive impact on a community through the promotion of goodwill, a helping-hand concept, building up of the spirit or support of character.

Dr. Roderick Cunningham: The Beverly Cunningham Foundation

Beth Ehrhardt: Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation

Pastor William Francis: Lives and Souls Missional Church

Pastor Clara Lett: Rainbow Covenant Ministries, Rainbow Community Center

Patricia Roberts: The Jamal Addison Foundation

Fuquan & Mrs. Shelia Stafford: The Stafford Boxing Club

Takosha Swan: The Veteran Anthem, Inc.

Pillars of Power Award: A former elected official, government employee, law enforcement officer, public safety officer, community advocate, diplomat, member of the clergy.

Faye Coffield

Jeff Dickerson

Reginald “Ray” Moore

Martha Shockey

Stanley Watson

Community Cornerstone Award: A community advocate whose service or work has laid the foundation of building up a community, the architect of a fundamental plan or mission to safeguard a community or area -- gatekeeper.

Alice Bussey

Donald Edwards

Nettie Jackson

Dave Marcus:

Bruce McMillian

Beacon of Light Award: An individual whose spirit or acts of kindness brightens the everyday life of a person. Hospitality, education, support administrative or host or hostesses.

Carleen Cumberbatch

Orrin Hudson

Mary King

Vivian Moore

Paulette McWhorter

Champion of the 4th Award: An individual whose advocacy is a sword and shield for a purpose, cause, or mission to educate, engage, and strengthen a position or mission of a community, organization, or institution.

Charolette Cain

George Chidi

Stephanie Coreas

Alvin Dollar

Keith Lamar

Iris Buchanan-Perry

Brian Wertheim