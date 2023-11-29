By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Hank Johnson hosts fourth annual unsung heroes awards
Hank Johnson
U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson

DEKALB COUNTY — On Sunday, Nov. 19, Congressman Hank Johnson (GA-04) hosted his fourth-annual Unsung Heroes Awards at the Ours Studios in South DeKalb. 

Johnson honored 29 leaders from DeKalb, Rockdale and Newton counties who go above and beyond their job descriptions to give back to their communities and assist the constituents of Georgia’s Fourth District. 

“I had the opportunity to honor those who are doing so much to enhance the lives of others in our community,” Johnson said. “Community service is what it is all about.” 

AWARD RECIPIENTS 

Diamond of the District Award: An individual, organization or business that has a positive impact on a community through the promotion of goodwill, a helping-hand concept, building up of the spirit or support of character. 

Dr. Roderick Cunningham: The Beverly Cunningham Foundation 

Beth Ehrhardt: Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation 

Pastor William Francis: Lives and Souls Missional Church 

Pastor Clara Lett: Rainbow Covenant Ministries, Rainbow Community Center 

Patricia Roberts: The Jamal Addison Foundation 

Fuquan & Mrs. Shelia Stafford: The Stafford Boxing Club 

Takosha Swan: The Veteran Anthem, Inc. 

Pillars of Power Award: A former elected official, government employee, law enforcement officer, public safety officer, community advocate, diplomat, member of the clergy. 

Faye Coffield 

Jeff Dickerson 

Reginald “Ray” Moore 

Martha Shockey 

Stanley Watson 

Community Cornerstone Award: A community advocate whose service or work has laid the foundation of building up a community, the architect of a fundamental plan or mission to safeguard a community or area -- gatekeeper. 

Alice Bussey 

Donald Edwards 

Nettie Jackson 

Dave Marcus:  

Bruce McMillian 

Beacon of Light Award: An individual whose spirit or acts of kindness brightens the everyday life of a person. Hospitality, education, support administrative or host or hostesses. 

Carleen Cumberbatch 

Orrin Hudson 

Mary King 

Vivian Moore  

Paulette McWhorter 

Champion of the 4th Award: An individual whose advocacy is a sword and shield for a purpose, cause, or mission to educate, engage, and strengthen a position or mission of a community, organization, or institution. 

Charolette Cain 

George Chidi 

Stephanie Coreas 

Alvin Dollar 

Keith Lamar 

Iris Buchanan-Perry 

Brian Wertheim 