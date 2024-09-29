BioLab chemical plant catches on fire: How this affects Newton County residents

UPDATE #3

Both sides of I-20 have reopened, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. The move was made at 6:58 a.m. Monday morning.

Rockdale County residents remain under a shelter in place order.

BioLab released an updated statement at 9 a.m. this morning, giving an update on what they are doing to assist in correcting the situation.

“Our top priority is ensuring the community’s safety, and our teams are working around-the-clock to respond to the ongoing situation at our facility in Conyers, Georgia. We continue to work collaboratively with first responders and local authorities and have deployed specialized teams from out of state to the site to bolster and support their efforts. We are all focused on remediating the situation as rapidly as possible.”

UPDATE #2

The BioLab fire has been extinguished, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

There is currently no timeline on when roadways will be reopened.

Air quality tests are ongoing.

UPDATE #1

Newton County Schools (NCS) has announced that all schools will be closed on Monday out of an abundance of caution, according to an NCS press release.

ORIGINAL STORY

ROCKDALE COUNTY – BioLab, a chemical plant in Rockdale County, engulfed in flames at around 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

The plant located on Old Covington Highway in Conyers has caused a significant amount of smoke in the area, forcing a non-mandatory evacuation in the immediate area.

Here’s how this fire affects those in Newton County:

Evacuation sites set up in Newton County

A number of evacuation sites have been set up for those that are in the impacted evacuation zone.

One of those sites is in Covington is at the Bert Adams Boy Scout Camp, located at 218 Boy Scout Road. A site has also been set up at Wolverine Gym at 8134 Geiger St.

I-20 at Salem Road closed until further notice

The Georgia Department of Public Safety and the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) shut down I-20 at Turner Hill Road and Salem Road in both directions. This closing is until further notice, and those looking to travel in that direction should seek an alternate route.

Other roads are closed in the immediate area, including:

Old Covington Highway at 2nd Avenue

Sigman Road at Rockbridge Road

Sigman Road at General Arts Road

Blacklawn Road at Veterans Drive

Plunkett Road at Lester Road

Rockdale Industrial Boulevard at Lester Road

Lester Road, East of Farmer Road

General Arts Road at Farmer Road

Newton County issues statement, suggesting citizens take caution

Newton County released a statement this afternoon, advising residents to stay cautious and aware of the ongoing situation.

“We are aware of what is happening in our neighboring county of Rockdale. We are monitoring the situation and would advise that if you smell a chlorine odor you should turn off your air conditioners, turn on your ceiling fans, and if possible bring your outside animals indoors,” the statement read. “If you experience any trouble breathing or any other medical emergency call 911. As for now, sheltering in place is the best option.”

How did the fire start?

Rockdale County fire chief Marian McDaniel shared to the public on Sunday that a sprinkler head malfunction was the root cause of the fire.

Rockdale County sheriff Eric Levett shared in a video on the RCSO Facebook page that the fire had originally been contained, but has since reignited, resulting in the evacuation order.

“I want to strongly ask all of you to please spread the word to stay away from this area,” Levett said.

According to Levett, the DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department is assisting in putting out the fire.

BioLab released a statement Sunday morning, confirming that there were no injuries.

“We are actively responding to an occurrence at our facility in Conyers, Georgia.," the statement reaad. "Our employees are accounted for with no injuries reported. Our team is on the scene, working with first responders and local authorities to assess and contain the situation. As always, the safety of our community remains our top priority.”

This is an ongoing story. Check back to www.covnews.com for more updates.

