Southern Heartland Art Gallery announces temporary closure

To our Guild, Customers, Framing Customers, Sponsors & Donors:

1134 Clark Street is undergoing remodeling and construction for a future tenant. Gallery artists will be vacating the building and will reopen in the vicinity of the Square late spring or early summer. In the meantime, SHA Inc. will continue its nonprofit mission, including our scholarship program, our collaboration with Piedmont Newton, where our artists also have art displayed, Custom Framing, and art instruction for children and adults.

For information on Classes call or text: Jackie Kelly, 678-386-7580 or Elise Hammond 678-640-6215

For Custom Framing: Call Nick Cuiffi, 770-653-4395 and reference SHA GALLERY FRAMING. Nick will continue to handle all your framing needs.

Check our Facebook page for updates.