Sable Circle house fire displaces four

NEWTON COUNTY—A home on Sable Circle was deemed a total loss after a Monday night fire that reportedly displaced four people.

A Newton County Fire Service (NCFS) incident report says that the fire was first reported around 9:48 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 26. Numerous units were dispatched to the Sable Circle address, where the house was found to be “fully involved” in the fire, according to the report.

The official narrative of the incident notes that multiple vehicles and the grass were on fire as well.

Several people in the nearby area reported hearing a loud, explosion-like sound around the same time as the house fire. According to Bryan Fazio, the public information officer for Newton County, the noise can be attributed to the fire.

“In that structure [the Sable Circle house], there were tanks of oxygen for acetylene torch and propane,” Fazio said via email. “That structure was a total loss.”

The incident report attributes the cause of the structure fire to “heat from another object.”

The report does not share additional information about the fire’s cause, but Fazio says that it remains under investigation.

NCFS shared information with the Red Cross and provided 1-800-BOARDUP contact information to the homeowners for support.