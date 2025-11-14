Paramedics seek community support after ambulance crash left them seriously injured

NEWTON COUNTY — A pair of paramedics who were seriously injured in a head-on collision with another vehicle on Oct. 26 are now seeking community support.

Kaytlyn Brown and Jamie Still each have a GoFundMe as they fight to recover from the numerous injuries they faced in the crash.

The Covington News previously reported that two then-unnamed paramedics in a Central EMS ambulance collided head-on with a Toyota Tacoma. Preliminary information from the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) indicated that the Tacoma had failed to maintain its lane, crashing into the ambulance at Mount Zion Road near Bald Rock Road at approximately 7:37 p.m.

At the time of the crash, all that was known about the extent of the injuries was that they were “serious” and that the ambulance driver reportedly faced life-threatening injuries. All three people – the two paramedics and the driver of the Tacoma – had to be extracted from the vehicles by first responders.

Now, with the GoFundMe campaigns underway, more information about the injured paramedics is available.

According to Brown’s GoFundMe information, which was written by her parent, it took first responders more than 25 minutes to get Brown out of the ambulance.

“Kaytlyn suffered bleeding on her brain, a fractured neck, three fractures in her pelvis, and multiple lacerations across her body,” the GoFundMe information states, in part. “She has undergone one surgery so far and continues to receive critical care and medication as doctors monitor her closely.”

The family is seeking donations to help with the medical and rehabilitation expenses. As of Friday, Nov. 14, $7,449 has been donated to Brown’s cause.

Still’s GoFundMe information opted not to go into detail about the specifics of his injuries, but called them “devastating” and says that he still has a “long road to recovery.”

“Jamie plays an important role in his community and while he is typically the one lending a helping hand, he is now is in need,” the GoFundMe information states, in part. “Let’s show up for him however we can.”

As of Friday, $5,515 has been donated to help Still.

The two paramedics have a long road of recovery ahead of them. Both have been described as facing intense medical treatment and a long recovery process. For anyone who wishes to donate to the paramedics, the links are:

Kaytlyn Brown: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-kaytlyn-browns-road-to-recovery

Jamie Still: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-jamie-stills-road-to-recovery

A crash report from the GSP has confirmed that the driver of the Tacoma was Taylor Lynn Paskell. Paskell is suspected to be at fault in the crash, as the GSP’s preliminary investigation left troopers suspecting alcohol was a factor.

The report narrative says that Paskell admitted to a corporal that she had consumed alcohol earlier that day and that a blood test was ordered.

The News is working to determine if the preliminary suspicions of driving under the influence have remained a factor in the investigation and whether Paskell faces any charges. An open records request for charges and the results of the blood test has not yet been returned.