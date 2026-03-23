One year after his death, loved ones remember Justin Etienne

A sunset skyline filled with balloons. Candles arranged in the shape of a heart. T-shirts adorned with the words “forever loved.”

This was the makeup of Denny Dobbs Park on the evening of March 19, as family and friends gathered to remember Justin Etienne one year after his death.

“He may not be here in the flesh, but I still want people saying his name,” said Tierra Neil, Justin’s mother. “The more people that say his name, the more my son continues to live.” Justin Etienne's life was honored at Denny Dobbs Park, one year after he was tragically killed there. - photo by Michael Bandoo

Justin was tragically killed on March 19, 2025. He was a bystander in a conflict at Denny Dobbs Park and sustained fatal gunshot wounds.

The incident took place during a local ‘Senior Skip Day.’ Justin, who was an 18-year-old senior at Salem High School, was one of many students at the park that evening. Police arrested and charged 16-year-old Jarvis Hinton Jr., 17-year-old Tashshawn Lyons and 16-year-old Jordan McIntosh in connection with Justin’s death. All three remain in police custody awaiting trial.

On the one-year mark of Justin’s death, dozens of family, friends and loved ones gathered at Denny Dobbs Park at dusk to remember Justin’s life. The vigil was held on the evening of March 19, 2026. - photo by Michael Bandoo

To Neil, this display of love showed her how much Justin meant to those who knew him and how her son’s legacy persists.

“Once I'd seen everybody coming together for Justin, I just felt overwhelmed with joy,” Neil said. “Because it's just like, even though he's not here anymore, they still love him. They still think about him.”

Neil said that people were still visibly impacted by Justin, from sorrow-filled faces to commemorative tattoos. Additionally, Neil purchased nine billboards with Justin’s likeness on them, seven of which are in Conyers. Justin Etienne's mother, Tierra Neil, purchased nine billboards to display Justin's likeness, one year after his death. Photo via Tierra Neil

But Justin’s mother wants her son to be defined and remembered for his life, more than his death.

“Justin is more than what happened to him,” Neil said. “He was loving. He had the biggest heart, and he would give you the shirt off his back.”

Neil’s refusal to let her son’s story end with his death is part of what led her to establish the new Justice 4 Justin foundation, with the mantra “Turning Pain into Purpose” at the forefront.

The vision for the foundation is multifaceted. Partly, it will aim to aid those battling grief by connecting families with people who understand the pain of loss.

“My pain had to become purpose,” Neil said. “If I could help even one family bring awareness or make an impact in someone else's life in Justin’s honor, then his life continues to matter in a powerful way, not just for me, but for everyone we're able to help.”

Neil said she wants to help anyone who has experienced a loss, recently or long ago. She said that this kind of pain never goes away; rather, it’s just something that people learn to carry.

“Grief doesn’t have a timeline,” Neil said.

The foundation will also have a scholarship fund. Neil said this was inspired by Justin’s own educational ambitions.

Justin knew that his future was bright, and Neil shared that he had big plans for himself. She said she never had to worry about Justin—she always knew he had the ambition to become great.

“He wanted to graduate, like that was a milestone that he wanted to complete for himself,” Neil said. “Not for me, not for nobody else. That's what he wanted to do.”

Though her son’s journey to completing high school and going on to attend college was cut short, the scholarship fund can help other children achieve what Justin lost the chance to.

“Through these scholarships, I want to help other students reach their milestones,” Neil said. “And this isn't just about grades. You don't have to be an honor roll student or have a high GPA. I'm looking for students who are ambitious, driven and determined to keep going, because that's what Justin represented.”

Neil shared that the foundation needs the support of the community that loves Justin. A website that details its goals has been created: justice4justin.org. Updates will also continue to be shared on Instagram via the @justice_4justin account

Additionally, Neil is working on her memoir, sharing the fight through her grief. Titled “Life After Death: A Memoir for the Broken,” she aims for the book to educate about what it's really like to live with tremendous loss.

“It's for anyone who's grieving, and even for those who may not have experienced it themselves, but want to understand the pain and be there for someone who has experienced loss,” Neil said.

Justin was loved. He cared for his friends, his family and his community. Neil describes him as someone who never hesitated to show love. Whether that meant befriending an isolated classmate or smiling through any circumstance, Justin’s heart was evident. This plaque was placed to honor Justin Etienne. - photo by Michael Bandoo

Neil is determined that Justin’s name will not be forgotten and that his legacy will live on.

“Justin’s life mattered, and as long as I'm here, his name will continue to live on and make a difference,” Neil said. “That is my promise to my child: As long as I live, I will find ways to impact how he did while he was here in his absence.”