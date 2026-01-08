No injuries reported in four-vehicle crash involving school bus

NEWTON COUNTY – A four-vehicle crash involving a Newton County Schools school bus led to some traffic jams on Wednesday afternoon, but no “complaints of injury,” according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP).

The crash happened on Jan. 7 at approximately 2:50 p.m. on Georgia 81 near Wynfield Drive in Porterdale. According to the GSP’s crash report, the school bus driver was responsible for the accident.

“During the investigation, the Trooper determined the school bus driver was following too close and struck the rear of a Ford pickup truck,” the report said. “This caused a chain reaction. The Ford truck struck the rear of an SUV, and the SUV struck the rear of a Suburban.”

Multiple witnesses on social media said there were four children on the bus during the time of the accident. The Covington News is working to independently verify this number.

has reached out to Newton County Schools for comment, but has not immediately heard back.