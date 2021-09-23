Newton residents named to new Georgia DHS/DFACS leadership team

ATLANTA — Two Newton County residents will be part of a new joint Executive Leadership team for the Georgia departments of Human Services and Family and Children's Services.



Covington residents Robin Herron and Tanguler Gray will be part of the new leadership group that Georgia DHS Commissioner and DFCS Director Candice L. Broce announced Thursday, Sept. 23, a news release stated.

Effective Oct. 1, Herron will move from her job as Legal Affairs Manager in the office of Gov. Brian Kemp to become director of Executive Operations for DHS/DFACS.

Before joining the Governor’s Office, Herron served as the Executive Assistant to the Georgia Secretary of State.

She was a Pre-K paraprofessional at Mansfield Elementary School prior to her state service.

Herron holds a paralegal certificate from the University of Georgia Center for Continuing Education.

She and her husband, Donny, reside in Covington and have one son.

Gray was named deputy commissioner of Aging Services and Child Support Services, also effective Oct. 1.

She previously served as deputy commissioner and child support administrator for DHS. Before that, she was director of the Division of Child Support Services.

Gray is Six Sigma Green Belt certified and has more than 26 years of leadership and child support related experience with DHS.

"She is a pragmatic executive leader with a proven track record in government accounting, fiscal operations, customer service, organizational effectiveness, and field, state, and agency-level operations," a news release stated.

Gray earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting and has served as a board member of the National Child Support Enforcement Association for the past six years. She is currently serving a second term as a board member of the Eastern Regional Intergovernmental Child Support Association.

Gray lives in Covington and has one daughter and one son.

Craig Foster, who served as Deputy Director of Policy in the office of Gov. Brian P. Kemp, will serve as Chief of Staff for DHS/DFACS. Chris Hempfling will assume the role of Deputy Chief of Staff and Senior Deputy Commissioner.