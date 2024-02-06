By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Newton County Sheriff’s Office issues BOLO for missing juvenile
Bailey Bone

NEWTON COUNTY — On Wednesday afternoon, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) issued a BOLO for a missing juvenile. 

Bailey Bone, 14, was dropped off at a friend’s house by her mother when she was heading to work on Saturday, Feb. 3. Bone sent a message to her mother saying that she has left the house and, currently, her location is unknown. 

Bone is described at 5-foot-5, 98 pounds. 

Anyone who has information regarding this case is asked to contact Investigator Dial at gdial@newtonsheriffga.org or at 678-625-1400.