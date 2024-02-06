Newton County Sheriff’s Office issues BOLO for missing juvenile

NEWTON COUNTY — On Wednesday afternoon, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) issued a BOLO for a missing juvenile.

Bailey Bone, 14, was dropped off at a friend’s house by her mother when she was heading to work on Saturday, Feb. 3. Bone sent a message to her mother saying that she has left the house and, currently, her location is unknown.

Bone is described at 5-foot-5, 98 pounds.