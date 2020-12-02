Newton County election director resigning

COVINGTON, Ga. — Angela Mantle is resigning as director of the Newton County Board of Elections and Registration after more than decade and a a half with the elections office, effective Dec. 4.

Mantle, who has worked in the elections department in Newton County for 17 years, including the last five as director, turned in her resignation Friday, Nov. 20.

Under Mantle’s leadership, Newton County has seen a rapid increase in the number of registered voters and recently oversaw the implementation of the inew voting machine system.

She led the department through the turbulent 2020 Presidential Election cycle which included an overwhelming increase in the use of absentee voting due in large part to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Newton County Board of Elections and Registration Chairman Phil Johnson reluctantly accepted Mantle’s resignation letter, praising her for her leadership and character in managing the Newton County election operation.

“The Board wishes you the very best in your future endeavors,” Johnson said. “I am confident you will do well at whatever you take on.”

In her resignation letter Mantle cited a desire for new challenges and experiences. She is taking a new position in the Newton County Department of Human Resources.